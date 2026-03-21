Watch 'Prakambanam' on OTT: Here's how
Entertainment
The 2026 Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam is now on Zee5, after its theatrical release on January 30.
The film dropped in Malayalam on March 13 and just got dubbed versions in Tamil and Kannada as of March 20.
Plot and cast of the film
Three college friends, Sidhu, Punyalan, and Shankaran, find their lives flipped when Punyalan accidentally inhales his friend's grandmother's ashes and gets possessed.
Mallika Sukumaran plays the quirky grandma's spirit, with Rajesh Madhavan as an exorcist.
It's also the last film appearance of late actor Kalabhavan Navas.
The film received mixed reviews
Some critics praised the mix of laughs and spooky twists, particularly Sagar Surya's performance as the possessed friend.
The comic timing really shines once the supernatural chaos kicks in.