Were directors upset with 'Project Hail Mary's delay in India?

The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary , directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has won over the American and global box office. But, it didn't see an Indian release on March 20 due to the big Bollywood sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing on March 19. However, in an exclusive interview with Variety India, Lord and Miller welcomed this delay, saying it's "good for the health of the global movie business and for Bollywood."

Directors' perspective Here's what the directors said Miller said, "We've got a sequel to a very popular Bollywood film [Dhurandhar 2] coming out on that date [PHM was originally supposed to release in India on March 20]." "I heard about it. And I am happy." Further, both directors said in unison, "A rising tide lifts all boats." Lord added, "[That's] good for the health of the global movie business and for Bollywood. There are great local productions, for sure."

Global collaboration Why was it important to make an international film? Miller said they wanted the movie to be international as the film deals with a global problem that needs to be solved together. "The idea of the spaceship was that every room of the spaceship was built by a different country." "And so each room had a different style to it and a different aesthetic and it was sort of a patchwork quilt of all of these countries coming together to quickly build this thing and solve a problem."

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Book adaptation On making a faithful adaptation of Weir's book The directors also spoke about how they made a faithful adaptation of Andy Weir's book Project Hail Mary. Lord said, "We try to capture the soul of what the source material is and what we responded to." Miller added, "You know, it's a 16-hour audiobook, and so you're gonna have to lose the vast majority of what's in the book." The film stars Ryan Gosling as scientist Ryland Grace who must save humanity.

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