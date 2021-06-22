What is 'Parasite' actor Park Seo-joon's role in 'The Marvels'?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 12:16 pm

Marvel has roped in Park Seo-joon for Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel 2'. But for which role?

Oscar-winner Brie Larson won millions of hearts when she appeared as and in Captain Marvel (2019). Now, its sequel titled The Marvels is on its way, which releases in 2022, and South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who was a part of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, has reportedly joined the cast. The makers haven't yet revealed Park's character, but we do have some guesses.

Details

Park will reportedly begin the shoot later this year

According to Starnews Korea, the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor is set to fly to the United States later this year. The shooting of his part in The Marvels will begin in the second half of 2021. Park has been a part of several South Korean series and films along with Parasite, where he plays the role of Min-hyuk, a wealthy businessman.

Guesses

What's his role in 'The Marvels'? Some possible ones listed

Park's role in the film hasn't been revealed, but Screen Rant has tossed some possibilities. He can be roped in to play Amadeus Cho, the next Hulk, even though his connection to Captain Marvel isn't that strong. Also, Park's age isn't sitting right, as Cho is just a teen. Another big possibility is Noh-Varr a.k.a. Marvel Boy, a soldier within the Kree Empire.

Information

Is Park playing a side character with no powers?

Noh-Varr's life is set in New Jersey, where The Marvels shooting is taking place, so bets are high on this role. The publication also pitches Park for a side character, with perhaps no power, like an agent of S.W.O.R.D., which is led by Nick Fury.

Cast

Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani also joined the Marvel cast

Whatever role the South Korean heartthrob plays, it will be substantial, given his standing in the entertainment industry. Apart from him, the Nia DaCosta-directorial will also feature WandaVision's Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. While Parris appears as Rambeau's grownup version in the Marvel film, Vellani's superhero is a fan of Captain Marvel. Zawe Ashton plays the villain.

Fact

'Captain Marvel' was the first super-successful female superhero film

The Marvels, also called Captain Marvel 2, has created tremendous hype after the first part shattered box office records. The Larson-led venture crossed $1bn at the global box office, making it the first super-successful female superhero project. It was a part of Phase three of MCU and became the fifth highest grossing film of 2019. Not just commercial, it was also a critical success.