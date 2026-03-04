'Absolute trash': Vipul Shah-Sudipto Sen feud over 'Kerala Story 2'

The release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has reignited the controversy surrounding the franchise, with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah hitting back at former collaborator and director Sudipto Sen's criticism of the sequel's research. Sen, the director of the first film, had alleged that the sequel was "based on WhatsApp forwards," a claim he later said was misconstrued. Now, Shah has strongly rebutted this assertion.

Dispute details 'He had written a script about 'The Kerala Story 2'...' In an interview with India Today, Shah said, "I would say grapes are sour. He had written a script about The Kerala Story 2, which was absolute trash." "And I did not want to make that film, and that is why I went ahead with Kamakhya [Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 director]." "He doesn't even know what research we have done. He was not part of the entire research process. So how can he make those comments?"

Certification controversy On film's CBFC clearance amid legal scrutiny The film has also faced questions over its clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Shah dismissed suggestions that the certification was granted after legal complications or changed due to court proceedings. He said, "No, the certification of the film was done way before the case was filed." "So that first judgment is now of no consequence in this matter. CBFC's right and authority to certify the film is unquestionable."

