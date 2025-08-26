Shah Rukh, Deepika booked in Rajasthan; here's what happened

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in Rajasthan. NDTV reported that the complaint alleges the Hyundai vehicle endorsed by the actors had manufacturing defects. The case was registered at Bharatpur's Mathura Gate Police Station after a local court ordered it to be done. Notably, Khan and Padukone are the brand ambassadors of Hyundai.

Legal proceedings Details of the complaint The FIR was filed by a local resident named Kirti Singh, who alleged that her Hyundai vehicle had technical issues from the start. Despite repeated complaints to the company, her concerns were allegedly not addressed. In India, as per the law, brand ambassadors can be held accountable if a product they endorse is defective or misleading. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, allows penalties on endorsers for false advertisements.

Brand ambassadors Khan, Padukone's association with Hyundai Khan has been linked with Hyundai India since 1998, when the company introduced its Santro hatchback in the country. He has featured in multiple campaigns for the company, including the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV at Auto Expo 2023. Meanwhile, Padukone joined as a brand ambassador in December 2022. Their recent collaboration was on an ad for the 2024 Hyundai Creta, where they played undercover agents showcasing the SUV's features.