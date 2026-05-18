What to expect from Cannes sensation 'Hope'
What's the story
Neon has announced that it will release the highly anticipated sci-fi film Hope in theaters this fall. The movie, directed by Na Hong-jin, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. The first teaser for the film was also unveiled online, giving viewers a glimpse into its dystopian setting and alien invasion plot.
Teaser details
Teaser shows aliens invading South Korean town
The one-minute and 38-second teaser for Hope shows a desolate street filled with wrecked cars and abandoned buildings. As an eerie background score plays, different kinds of aliens emerge on screen, terrorizing a South Korean town. The official synopsis reads: "In Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone, police chief Bum-seok receives alarming news from local youths that a tiger has appeared. As the village erupts into panic, Bum-seok is forced to confront a reality beyond belief."
Cast details
'Hope' features star-studded cast and crew
Hope boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton. Early reviews have hailed it as an action-packed blockbuster that "never lets up for a minute of its two-hour, 40-minute running time and out-Hollywoods anything of its kind made by Hollywood," according to Deadline's Pete Hammond.
Director's history
More about film and its director
This is Na's fourth appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. His previous films include The Wailing, which was screened Out of Competition in 2016; The Yellow Sea, a crime-thriller that screened in the Un Certain Regard section in 2011; and his thriller The Chaser, also screened Out of Competition in 2008. Neon acquired North American and English-language rights to Hope in April after reportedly pursuing it since an early footage presentation last November.