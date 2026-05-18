What to expect from Cannes sensation 'Hope' 

Neon has announced that it will release the highly anticipated sci-fi film Hope in theaters this fall. The movie, directed by Na Hong-jin, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. The first teaser for the film was also unveiled online, giving viewers a glimpse into its dystopian setting and alien invasion plot.

Teaser details Teaser shows aliens invading South Korean town The one-minute and 38-second teaser for Hope shows a desolate street filled with wrecked cars and abandoned buildings. As an eerie background score plays, different kinds of aliens emerge on screen, terrorizing a South Korean town. The official synopsis reads: "In Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone, police chief Bum-seok receives alarming news from local youths that a tiger has appeared. As the village erupts into panic, Bum-seok is forced to confront a reality beyond belief."

Cast details 'Hope' features star-studded cast and crew Hope boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton. Early reviews have hailed it as an action-packed blockbuster that "never lets up for a minute of its two-hour, 40-minute running time and out-Hollywoods anything of its kind made by Hollywood," according to Deadline's Pete Hammond.

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