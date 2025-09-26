'Nobody Wants This' S02 premieres in October: What to expect
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The new season will premiere on October 23, and it will continue to explore the relationship between Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody). The couple's journey began in Season 1 when Joanne, an agnostic podcaster, met Noah, an unconventional rabbi, and they explored the idea of a potential relationship despite their differences.
Plot development
What to expect from Season 2
In the second season, viewers will witness Joanne and Noah navigating their relationship after Joanne confessed she wasn't ready to convert to Noah's faith by the end of Season 1. Showrunner Erin Foster teased at this year's Televerse festival that the upcoming season will delve into the next phase of their relationship. "Everyone's past the threshold where you ask if you and your partner are going to dinner with each other's families or if you are going to cohabitate with one another."
Character focus
More about the show and cast ensemble
Apart from Joanne and Noah's relationship, Season 2 of Nobody Wants This will also provide a deeper insight into Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther's (Jackie Tohn) long-lasting marriage. The show is produced by Foster along with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan as showrunners and executive producers. The series also features Justine Lupe among the cast.