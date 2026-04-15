Ahaan Panday-Mohit Suri's next to be a 'twisted love story'

The source added, "The script organically flew to perfection and gave Mohit the wings to come up with a rather twisted love story." "If YRF wanted to cash in on Saiyaara, they would have made Saiyaara 2." "This is a rather twisted love story of jilted lovers and in a space very different from Saiyaara." "Ahaan is excited to reunite with his mentor - Mohit Suri, under the production of Aditya Chopra."

Character details

Film to go on floors in August

Panday will reportedly play an intense and gritty character in the upcoming film. The source said, "After a loverboy, Ahaan is playing a gangster, and a gritty lover in his second and third film." "He is curating his career with versatility. Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are his idols, and he is following their career trajectory by going slightly dark." The film will go on floors in August 2026 after Panday wraps up Ali Abbas Zafar's gangster romance.