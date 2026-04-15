Ahaan Panday-Mohit Suri's next to be a 'twisted love story'
What's the story
After the success of Saiyaara, director Mohit Suri and actor Ahaan Panday are set to collaborate again for a "a twisted love story," reported Bollywood Hungama. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Aditya Chopra. A source told the portal, "Mohit Suri was initially looking to make an older guy and younger girl love story." "But when the logistics didn't work out, he decided to redesign the project for his leading hero Ahaan Panday."
Film details
'If YRF wanted to cash in on 'Saiyaara...'
The source added, "The script organically flew to perfection and gave Mohit the wings to come up with a rather twisted love story." "If YRF wanted to cash in on Saiyaara, they would have made Saiyaara 2." "This is a rather twisted love story of jilted lovers and in a space very different from Saiyaara." "Ahaan is excited to reunite with his mentor - Mohit Suri, under the production of Aditya Chopra."
Character details
Film to go on floors in August
Panday will reportedly play an intense and gritty character in the upcoming film. The source said, "After a loverboy, Ahaan is playing a gangster, and a gritty lover in his second and third film." "He is curating his career with versatility. Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are his idols, and he is following their career trajectory by going slightly dark." The film will go on floors in August 2026 after Panday wraps up Ali Abbas Zafar's gangster romance.