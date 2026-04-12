When Asha Bhosle opened up about performing live at 90
What's the story
On Saturday night, reports surfaced that legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92) had been rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Later, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle clarified that the artist was hospitalized for "extreme exhaustion" and a "chest infection." She also requested privacy for the family during this time. The iconic singer has always defied odds and once spoke about performing on stage at the age of 90!
Career insights
'Music is my breath,' Bhosle once said
The 92-year-old singer had a live concert in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday. In a past interview with PTI, she had said, "At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs; I'm happy I can do this at this age." "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai." "I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music."
Career reflections
Her reflections on career and challenges
Looking back at her extensive body of work, she had said, "I've sung songs for the main artist and for the dancers as well. But I wish I had sung more songs in different languages." "I faced difficulties, but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar as I came out of it." Bhosle, known for songs such as Dum Maro Dum and Chura Liya Hai Tumne, will turn 93 in September.