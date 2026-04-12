When Asha Bhosle opened up about performing live at 90

The 92-year-old singer had a live concert in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday. In a past interview with PTI, she had said, "At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs; I'm happy I can do this at this age." "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai." "I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music."

Career reflections

Her reflections on career and challenges

Looking back at her extensive body of work, she had said, "I've sung songs for the main artist and for the dancers as well. But I wish I had sung more songs in different languages." "I faced difficulties, but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar as I came out of it." Bhosle, known for songs such as Dum Maro Dum and Chura Liya Hai Tumne, will turn 93 in September.