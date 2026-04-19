'Makes you social...': When Deepika called motherhood her 'best role'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with an adorable photo featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. In a past interview, Padukone spoke about how motherhood has changed her life and personality.

Motherhood impact 'Pushes you out of your comfort zone...' In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, Padukone reflected on how motherhood has changed her. She said it has made her more patient and tolerant. "It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I've never been a social person," she had said. "Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way."

Dream fulfilled Padukone 'always' wanted to be a mother Padukone also revealed that being a mother was her lifelong dream. "I've always wanted to be a mother, and now I'm playing my best role," she said, emphasizing how rewarding this stage of her life has been. The couple welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. They kept her away from the media for months before finally introducing her to the world on Diwali 2025 with heartwarming family photos on social media.

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