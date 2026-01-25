When Imran Khan lost out on 'Delhi 6' because he was new Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Imran Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, recently shared that he auditioned for the lead in Delhi 6 but didn't get it because he was a newcomer.

"At that point, I had not made any films... But at the time they didn't want to put the money on a new person," Imran recalled.