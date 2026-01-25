When Imran Khan lost out on 'Delhi 6' because he was new
Imran Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, recently shared that he auditioned for the lead in Delhi 6 but didn't get it because he was a newcomer.
"At that point, I had not made any films... But at the time they didn't want to put the money on a new person," Imran recalled.
Why this role mattered to him
The rejection stung extra hard for Imran since he related deeply to the character—an Indian-American coming to India for his maiden visit and facing tough realities.
He admitted feeling "quite devastated" when producers picked an established actor over him for budget reasons.
What happened after?
Even with this early setback, Imran built a solid career with movies like I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.
Still, not everything went smoothly—he missed out on Chennai Express after creative differences, and was later dropped from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero following a flop.