Arjun Rampal's North America tour begins soon: Dates, venues
What's the story
Bollywood actor and DJ Arjun Rampal has announced his upcoming musical tour, Rampage, across North America. The tour will cover major cities in the USA and Canada from Thursday (May 28) to June 13. This announcement comes after the success of his recent performance in the Dhurandhar films. Fans can look forward to live DJ sets by Rampal during this exciting tour.
Tour details
Tour to cover major cities in the USA and Canada
The Rampage tour will kick off in Atlanta on May 28 and will cover other major cities like San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. The events are expected to be held in larger venues with loud music and an electrifying stage atmosphere. Fans can expect Rampal's signature electrifying performances during this tour.
Actor's statement
'Get ready for electrifying music...': Rampal
Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Rampal wrote, "North America, it's time. The Rampage Tour across the USA & Canada begins next week — and we're ready to bring an unforgettable experience your way." He added, "Get ready for electrifying music, nonstop vibes, and moments that will stay with you long after the lights go down."
Career shift
Rampal's journey into the world of music
After gaining prominence due to his performance in Dhurandhar, Rampal surprised everyone by diving deeper into the musical world as a DJ artist. With the upcoming North America tour, he is now ready to take this musical journey to a larger audience. Interested people can book tickets for the tour dates now via www.3sixtyshows.com. Prices vary across the venues, with the Dallas show starting at $44.52.