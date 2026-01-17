'Mastiii 4' locks OTT release date

When will 'Mastiii 4' debut on OTT?

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:09 pm Jan 17, 2026

The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, is set to make its digital debut soon. After a poor theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026. The movie will also be part of ZEE5's LOLZ vertical dedicated to comedy content. It was released in theaters on November 21, 2025.