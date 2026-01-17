When will 'Mastiii 4' debut on OTT?
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, is set to make its digital debut soon. After a poor theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026. The movie will also be part of ZEE5's LOLZ vertical dedicated to comedy content. It was released in theaters on November 21, 2025.
Film details
'Mastiii 4' continues the franchise's signature style
Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 features Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi reprising their roles. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, and Shreya Sharma, among others. In keeping with the franchise's trademark style, the film follows a group of married men whose impulses and poor judgment land them in trouble.
Plot exploration
'Mastiii 4' explores themes of friendship and fidelity
Mastiii 4 is filled with misunderstandings, adult humor, and outrageous situations. It stays true to its adult-comedy genre while also delving into themes of friendship and fidelity. It received mixed to negative reviews upon release. Mastiii 4 is produced by Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Ektaa Kapoor, A Jhunjhunwala, Shobha Kapoor, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, and Oberoi.