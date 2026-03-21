Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to wrap by mid-April?
What's the story
The highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is reportedly yet to complete its shoot. The production team has not yet filmed two songs and some other portions, reported 123Telugu. However, they are working tirelessly to finish these tasks before mid-April so that they can start the promotional campaign for the movie.
Production update
Post-production work is on for 'Peddi'
Despite the pending shoots, the post-production work for Peddi is already underway. The production team is working around the clock to ensure that the film is released as scheduled on April 30. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, has music composed by AR Rahman. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.
Teaser release
'Peddi' teaser likely to be released on Charan's birthday
The makers of Peddi are reportedly planning to release a teaser for the film on Charan's birthday on March 27. This will give fans an exciting glimpse into the world of this much-awaited sports action drama. Meanwhile, Charan was last seen in Game Changer.