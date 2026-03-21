'Peddi' is slated for April 30 release

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' to wrap by mid-April?

By Isha Sharma 05:04 pm Mar 21, 202605:04 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is reportedly yet to complete its shoot. The production team has not yet filmed two songs and some other portions, reported 123Telugu. However, they are working tirelessly to finish these tasks before mid-April so that they can start the promotional campaign for the movie.