'Sinners,' 'One Battle...': Where to watch BAFTA winners on OTT

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (local time). The event saw Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another bag six awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners made history by winning three awards, the most for a film by a Black filmmaker at the British Academy. Here's where you can stream the winning films .

Streaming platforms 'One Battle After Another,' 'Frankenstein' One Battle After Another is currently available on Amazon Prime Video for rent. It will be added to JioHotstar on February 26. Meanwhile, Sinners is already available on the same platform. Frankenstein, which won multiple technical awards, can be streamed on Netflix. Brad Pitt's F1, which snagged Best Sound, is streaming on Apple TV. Avatar: Fire and Ash, winner of Special Visual Effects, will reportedly land on JioHotstar sometime between April and June 2026.

Additional films 'Sentimental Value' and 'This Is Endometriosis' Zootopia 2, which won Best Animated Film, was released theatrically in India in November 2025 and is still running in select theaters. Sentimental Value, the Best Film Not in the English Language winner, can be watched on Mubi India, while This Is Endometriosis, winner of British Short Film, can be streamed for free here. Meanwhile, the Indian drama Boong, which won Best Children's & Family Film, is awaiting an OTT release date.

Advertisement