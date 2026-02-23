BAFTA 2026: Full list of winners

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another dominated the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards , bagging six awards, including Best Film. The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Sean Penn surprised everyone by winning Best Supporting Actor, marking his first win at the BAFTAs. Ryan Coogler's Sinners took home three awards, including Original Screenplay for Coogler, making him the first Black director to win in this category. Here are all the winners.

Other winners 'Hamnet' won Outstanding British Film; 'Frankenstein' excelled in craft categories Chloe Zhao's Hamnet was named Outstanding British Film, while Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein excelled in craft categories with wins for Makeup & Hair, Production Design, and Costume Design. Avatar: Fire and Ash won for Special Visual Effects. The BAFTA Rising Star Award went to I Swear actor Robert Aramayo, who also bagged the Best Actor award. Anderson won Best Director, and Jessie Buckley won Best Leading Actress for Hamnet.

Special mentions Best Documentary went to 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' In the documentary category, Mr. Nobody Against Putin emerged as the winner. The BAFTA award for Children's & Family Film went to Boong by Lakshmipriya Dev, beating other nominated titles like Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2. Warner Bros led with nine wins, followed by Netflix with three wins, Studiocanal, Universal, Disney, and Mubi each scoring two wins. Sinners won Best Original Score, F1 bagged Best Sound, and British Short Animation went to Two Black Boys in Paradise.

