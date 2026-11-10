Who is Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidala? 

Born Anna Lezhneva in Russia, Konidala is a former model and actor. She became known to Telugu audiences after her marriage to Kalyan in 2013.

Details about their first meeting are not publicly known, and Konidala has generally kept a low profile, making only occasional public appearances with Kalyan.

Her Instagram debut this year won love from fans, especially since she shared photographs featuring her husband and herself. But she has deactivated the account now.