Who is Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidala?
What's the story
Telugu cinema superstar Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Konidala, announced their separation on Monday after 13 years of marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement, emphasizing that their decision was made with mutual understanding and respect. This announcement has piqued fans' curiosity about Konidala's background and her relationship with Kalyan. Here's everything you need to know about her.
Background
Who is Anna Konidala?
Born Anna Lezhneva in Russia, Konidala is a former model and actor. She became known to Telugu audiences after her marriage to Kalyan in 2013.
Details about their first meeting are not publicly known, and Konidala has generally kept a low profile, making only occasional public appearances with Kalyan.
Her Instagram debut this year won love from fans, especially since she shared photographs featuring her husband and herself. But she has deactivated the account now.
Education and wealth
Her education and career
Konidala pursued higher education while managing her family life. In July 2024, she graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore.
Kalyan attended the convocation ceremony in Singapore, and photographs from the occasion were posted online.
There have been online reports linking Konidala to hospitality ventures in Singapore, placing her wealth at ₹1,800 crore. However, reliable public information confirming these claims is not available.
Family life
Children and marriage details
Konidala and Kalyan welcomed their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017. She also has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, reportedly from her previous marriage, whom Kalyan adopted.
The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allowed them to formalize their union without converting religions.
Their marriage was registered in front of three witnesses, with both consenting to it.
Past relationships
Kalyan's previous marriages and political career
Before marrying Konidala, Kalyan married Nandini in 1997, but they separated in 1999. They finally divorced years later.
He married actor Renu Desai in 2009, with whom he has two children, a daughter and a son. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.
Apart from acting, Kalyan has also been active in politics since 2008 when he became the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of the Praja Rajyam Party. Now, he's the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.