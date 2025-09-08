Who is 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' contestant Flora Saini Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, and one of the most talked-about contestants this year is actor Flora Saini, also known as Lux Papa.

She first made headlines during the #MeToo movement in 2018 when she spoke out against her ex-boyfriend Gaurang Doshi.

Her entry is creating a buzz with her entry into the reality show, which you can catch on Star Maa or stream on JioHotstar.