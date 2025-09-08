Who is 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' contestant Flora Saini
Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, and one of the most talked-about contestants this year is actor Flora Saini, also known as Lux Papa.
She first made headlines during the #MeToo movement in 2018 when she spoke out against her ex-boyfriend Gaurang Doshi.
Her entry is creating a buzz with her entry into the reality show, which you can catch on Star Maa or stream on JioHotstar.
Flora's career in films
Flora, originally Asha Saini from Chandigarh, started out modeling in Kolkata and even competed in Miss Kolkata.
She stepped into Telugu films with Prema Kosam back in 1999 and became widely recognized after a hit song from Narasimha Naidu (2002).
You might also remember her from Stree (2018).
Flora entered Bigg Boss as the second contestant after Thanuja Puttaswamy—other familiar faces this season include Sanjjanaa Galrani.