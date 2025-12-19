Who is Captain America's child in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday , will introduce the child of Captain America and Peggy Carter. This revelation was confirmed in the first teaser for the film, which was released recently. The teaser showed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) cradling a baby, hinting at his new role as a father. The identity of this child has intrigued fans and could be based on characters from Marvel Comics.

Comic book origins Two possible sons of Steve Rogers in 'Doomsday' Marvel Comics has introduced several children of Steve Rogers over the years. Per Screenrant, the two most likely candidates for Captain America's son in Avengers: Doomsday are James Rogers and Ian Rogers. James, who first appeared in the 2008 animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, is depicted as the son of Captain America and Black Widow in the film's storyline. He later became the new Captain America, avenging his fallen parents alongside other Marvel heroes against Ultron.

Alternate lineage Ian Rogers: Another potential son for Captain America Another possible option is Ian Rogers. He first appeared in the comics in 2012's Captain America Vol. 7 #1. Ian is Steve and Sharon Carter's adopted son, created by Arnim Zola in a test tube who later chose to fight for good. However, his story would need significant changes to fit into the MCU narrative.

Cross-universe character Sharon Rogers: A character from a different universe If Marvel decides not to alter an established character's parentage, the only character who could be Captain America's daughter is Sharon Rogers. She was created for the video game Marvel Future Fight and comes from a universe where Captain America never met his fate in The First Avenger. In this alternate reality, Steve lived his life with Carter by his side, similar to what Evans's Captain America did when he returned to the past in Avengers: Endgame.