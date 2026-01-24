Who's writer Gaurav Solanki? Meet highest-paid crew member of 'Assi'

In a historic moment for the Hindi film industry, writer Gaurav Solanki has become the highest-paid crew member on Anubhav Sinha 's upcoming courtroom drama Assi . The news was confirmed by the film's first poster, which stated: "Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer." This development is seen as a significant recognition of scriptwriters' importance in Bollywood .

Details Solanki's remuneration surpasses even the stars of 'Assi' Solanki recently learned that his remuneration for Assi is higher than that of the film's stars. However, he chose not to reveal the exact amount. Speaking to PTI, Solanki expressed, "I believe it sets a new benchmark in Hindi cinema, and I feel happy and proud that this has happened." "It is not just about money, it is about respect that was long overdue," he said.

Script's significance Solanki emphasized the importance of scripts in filmmaking Solanki further stressed, "So it is definitely a good thing for the entire writers' community because script is the backbone of a film." He added that every movie, regardless of its budget, starts as a story on paper. "We are definitely making a statement with this film that writers and the script get the respect they deserve, at least in content-driven cinema."

Film's theme 'Assi' explores the aftermath of sexual assault on a woman Assi, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is a courtroom drama that delves into the aftermath of sexual assault on a workaholic woman. The film also examines how such incidents affect the lives of both survivors and perpetrators. "It's an investigative thriller and a courtroom drama around that," Solanki said about Assi's plot.

Career path Solanki's journey from IIT Roorkee to Bollywood A native of Sangaria, Rajasthan, Solanki graduated from IIT Roorkee. Despite his family's wish for him to prepare for civil services, he pursued writing. His first break in films came with Anurag Kashyap's 2014 film Ugly, where he wrote lyrics. He later worked with Sudhir Mishra on Daas Dev and penned the controversial web series Tandav in 2021.