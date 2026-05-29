Who is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India winner diagnosed with cancer

Pankaj Bhadouria, the first-ever winner of MasterChef India, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The celebrity chef shared the news on her social media accounts on Thursday (May 28). She posted a picture from her hospital bed and wrote, "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support."

Career transition The English teacher who became India's 1st MasterChef Bhadouria, who worked as an English teacher, reportedly left her 16-year teaching career to pursue her passion for cooking and compete on MasterChef India. Her victory on the show made her a household name and one of India's earliest celebrity chefs. She has since hosted several cooking shows such as Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, 3 Course with Pankaj, Kifayati Kitchen, and Rasoi Se - Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath.

Digital influence Her recipes and cooking tips have made her immensely popular Bhadouria has also built a massive following on digital platforms like YouTube and social media. She regularly shares recipes, kitchen hacks, and budget-friendly cooking ideas with her fans online. Despite her current health battle, the chef's emotional message and candid hospital updates have resonated with many of her followers. One fan wrote, "You will be fit and fine very soon. God bless you." Another said, "Wish you a speedy recovery," while a third wrote, "Stay strong and come out strong."

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