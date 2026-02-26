Who is Rafael Olarra? Pedro Pascal sparks dating speculation

Born in 1978, Olarra is a former Chilean footballer who played as a defender. He began his professional career with Audax Italiano before moving to Universidad de Chile, where he rose to prominence and earned a place in the Chile national team. After his retirement, he made his name in the commentary box with Fox Sports Chile, later moving to ESPN. In 2024, Olarra graduated as a football manager from National Institute of Football, Sports, and Physical Activity of Chile.

Speculation

Neither Pascal nor Olarra has confirmed or denied relationship status

Despite their close proximity and affectionate gestures, neither Pascal nor Olarra has confirmed or denied any rumors about their relationship. This isn't the first time they've been seen together; they have been photographed multiple times in Los Angeles and New York City over the past few weeks. Pascal was most recently linked to Jennifer Aniston. Meanwhile, Olarra's last known public relationship was with actor Luke Evans; however, they split in 2021.