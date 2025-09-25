Who is Rawan bin Hussain? Kuwaiti influencer jailed in Dubai

Kuwaiti social media influencer Rawan bin Hussain, who boasts over 7.4 million Instagram followers , is currently incarcerated in a Dubai jail. She was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 20,000 dirhams for public intoxication and assaulting police officers in March. Her sentence has now been extended by another year after she reportedly attacked a female prison guard. She has also gone on a hunger strike to protest this extension.

Legal issues Legal troubles began after her divorce from Youssef Migariaf With a law degree from King's College London, bin Hussain became an instant star after releasing the song Kan Ya Ma Kan. She also pursued acting, including Netflix's She's Gone With Water. Her legal troubles reportedly began after her divorce from Youssef Migariaf in 2020. She was accused of stalking, harassing, and physically assaulting him later that year. A UK court convicted her in 2021, imposing a £6,500 fine and a restraining order prohibiting contact with Migariaf and his family.

Controversies bin Hussain's other controversies In July 2023, bin Hussain was reportedly deported from Iraq after a scuffle with airport staff at Baghdad Airport. The following October, she sparked outrage among Saudi Arabian officials by dancing in front of the Iranian flag. These incidents further fueled her legal troubles and public controversies.