Saba Azad's 'Who's Your Gynac?' S02: Cast, plot, and trailer

By Isha Sharma 04:27 pm May 18, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited second season of Who's Your Gynac? is set to premiere on May 22, with Saba Azad reprising her role as Dr. Vidushi Kothari. The new season will delve into Vidushi's journey as she opens her own clinic, realizing a long-cherished dream. The trailer gives us a glimpse into her life three months after the events of the first season.