Saba Azad's 'Who's Your Gynac?' S02: Cast, plot, and trailer
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of Who's Your Gynac? is set to premiere on May 22, with Saba Azad reprising her role as Dr. Vidushi Kothari. The new season will delve into Vidushi's journey as she opens her own clinic, realizing a long-cherished dream. The trailer gives us a glimpse into her life three months after the events of the first season.
Trailer insights
Season 2 trailer: Vidushi finally opens her own clinic
The trailer focuses on Vidushi's life as she navigates the challenges of running her own clinic. While it is a dream come true for her, the responsibilities and financial burdens slowly start taking an emotional toll on her. Despite these struggles, her friends, Swara and Mehr, continue to stand by her side.
Production team
Cast and crew of 'Who's Your Gynac?' Season 2
The second season of Who's Your Gynac? is created and produced by The Viral Fever and Girliyapa. It also features Karishma Singh and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles. Directed by Himali Shah, the new season also stars Kunal Thakur, Vibha Chibber, and Shruti Seth. It will be available for free on Amazon MX Player across platforms such as Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.