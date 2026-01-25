Who was Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon?
Border 2, out now and already a box office hit, brings the story of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon to a new generation.
Played by Diljit Dosanjh, Sekhon's bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war is at the heart of this sequel to the earlier Border film.
Who was Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon?
Sekhon grew up in Ludhiana, Punjab, and left engineering to join the Indian Air Force.
Commissioned in 1967, he made history on December 14, 1971—facing six enemy aircraft over Srinagar and taking down two before being killed.
His last words heard by Air Traffic Controller and Flight Lieutenant Ghumman were quietly heroic: "I think I've been hit Ghumman, come and get them."
Why should you read about it?
Sekhon remains the only IAF officer ever awarded the Param Vir Chakra. His legacy lives on with a statue in Ludhiana and now through Border 2's powerful retelling.
The film has already earned back over a quarter of its massive budget in just two days—proving that stories of real courage still connect with audiences today.