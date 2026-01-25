Who was Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon?

Who was Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon?

Sekhon grew up in Ludhiana, Punjab, and left engineering to join the Indian Air Force.

Commissioned in 1967, he made history on December 14, 1971—facing six enemy aircraft over Srinagar and taking down two before being killed.

His last words heard by Air Traffic Controller and Flight Lieutenant Ghumman were quietly heroic: "I think I've been hit Ghumman, come and get them."