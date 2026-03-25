Who was Harshil Kalia? 30-year-old actor dies in car accident

Actor-model Harshil Kalia (30) died in a tragic car accident in Jaipur on Monday night. The incident happened around 11:30pm when she was returning home from work on Shipra Path Road. Her vehicle reportedly lost control, hit a divider, and overturned. The cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.

Accident details CCTV footage shows car flipping after hitting divider CCTV footage of the incident shows Kalia's car flipping onto its left side after hitting the divider. The crash caused severe head injuries, which led to her death. Local residents who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to help, turning the vehicle upright and rescuing her from inside. She was then taken to a nearby private hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors due to her critical injuries.

Career highlights Kalia's career in acting, modeling Kalia was steadily building her career in acting, anchoring, and modeling. She starred in the web series Crime Next Door on Disney+ Hotstar with Anupriya Goenka, Yashpal Sharma, Sahil Vaid, and Vatsal Sheth. Apart from acting, she had also worked as a news anchor and featured as the lead in several Rajasthani music videos.

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