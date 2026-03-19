Who was Tsutomu Shibayama? 'Doraemon' director dies at 84

The anime world is mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker Tsutomu Shibayama, who has passed away at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by his studio, Ajiado Animation Works, which said he died on March 6 after a battle with lung cancer. His death was publicly announced days later, following a private funeral attended only by close family members.

Career highlights Shibayama's legacy is intertwined with 'Doraemon' Shibayama's career is most closely associated with Doraemon, one of Japan's most beloved cultural icons. He helmed the film series for over two decades, from the early 1980s until 2004. His tenure marked what many consider to be the franchise's golden era. In addition to directing films, he was also the chief director of the TV series, helping define its tone and storytelling.

Other works His work extended beyond 'Doraemon' While Doraemon remained central to his career, Shibayama's influence extended well beyond a single franchise. He directed episodes and films of Chibi Maruko-chan and also worked on popular series such as Nintama Rantaro and Ranma 1/2, helming the first season of the latter. He also co-founded Ajiado Animation Works in 1978, which went on to become a respected name in the anime industry over the decades.

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