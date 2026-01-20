Who was Valentino Garavani? Iconic fashion designer dies at 93

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino brand, has passed away at the age of 93. His foundation confirmed the news on social media on Monday. The statement read, "Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones." His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Early life Garavani's journey from Voghera to global fashion icon Born in Voghera, Italy, on May 11, 1932, Garavani studied fashion in Paris before launching his brand in Rome in 1960 with business partner Giancarlo Giammetti. He quickly rose to fame for his romantic dresses and bold colors, especially the shade "Valentino red." His designs were a blend of classic and high-fashion aesthetics that attracted several high-profile clients.

Hollywood influence Garavani's designs captivated Hollywood and beyond Garavani's designs were a favorite among Hollywood stars in the '70s and '80s. Joan Collins, who starred in the hit series Dynasty, was often seen wearing Valentino on red carpets and at awards shows. The designer also created custom wedding dresses for Elizabeth Taylor, Anne Hathaway, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicola Peltz Beckham. His creations continue to be a red-carpet favorite among A-listers like Zendaya, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Elle Fanning.

Advertisement

Remembrance Tributes poured in for the legendary designer Paltrow, one of Garavani's muses, remembered him on Instagram, saying, "I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private." Actor Colman Domingo also paid tribute to Garavani, "Thank you, Mr. Valentino, for inspiring so many to be beautiful." Supermodel Cindy Crawford said, "Heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani's passing." "He was a true master of his craft...I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him."

Advertisement