Why 3-hour-plus films return to Indian cinemas amid OTT binge-watching

Mendiratta Misra Puri on runtime tradeoffs

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta from Miraj Entertainment says longer movies let filmmakers build deeper characters and grander stories for the big screen. But there's a trade-off: theaters can run fewer shows per day.

Ashish Misra from Cinepolis India points out that when long films work, they fill more seats and boost sales at the snack counter.

Rahul Puri from Mukta Arts adds that audiences looking away from their phones for three hours is a challenge.