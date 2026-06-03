Why 3-hour-plus films return to Indian cinemas amid OTT binge-watching
Big, three-hour-plus films are back in Indian cinemas: think Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR.
Audiences seem to enjoy these epic stories and cinematic universes, possibly because binge-watching on OTT platforms has made them more open to longer runtimes.
Longer films now feel like a bigger experience and better value for money.
Mendiratta Misra Puri on runtime tradeoffs
Bhuvanesh Mendiratta from Miraj Entertainment says longer movies let filmmakers build deeper characters and grander stories for the big screen. But there's a trade-off: theaters can run fewer shows per day.
Ashish Misra from Cinepolis India points out that when long films work, they fill more seats and boost sales at the snack counter.
Rahul Puri from Mukta Arts adds that audiences looking away from their phones for three hours is a challenge.