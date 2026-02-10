Why Anoop Menon-Mohanlal's film is delayed until 2026

Anoop Menon and Mohanlal's much-awaited movie could begin filming in 2026 or 2027. The project, first announced as "a dramatic journey traversing love, longing, and music," got delayed after a change in production plans. As Menon put it, "It could happen this year or next year."

Key scene needs to be shot during Durga Puja Turns out, a key scene needs to be shot during Kolkata's Durga Puja festival—which only happens once a year. Plus, there's been a switch in production companies.

Menon shared that the team will need about 20 days at the festival for this major sequence.

What to expect from the film? The film promises five songs, three fight scenes, and classic Mohanlal vibes—think romance and mundu moments.

Shooting is set for Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong with Hesham Abdul Wahab on music duties.