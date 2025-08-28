Why did Hema Malini's co-stars think she was arrogant?

Hema Malini , the Dream Girl of Bollywood, recently opened up about her iconic role as Basanti in Sholay. In a candid interview with ETimes, she spoke about how her "shy" personality was misunderstood to be "arrogant." The actor also discussed her controversial roles at the time in films like Andaz and Shimla Mirch.

Character contrast Malini on her reserved nature Malini said, "Yes, I am actually very reserved, much less now than I used to be." "When I was younger, I was extremely quiet. I would hardly speak on the sets." "Many of my heroes thought I was arrogant, but the truth is, I was just shy. Why speak unnecessarily? So, I preferred silence."

Audience reception Concerns about Basanti's character Malini expressed her concerns about the audience's reception of Basanti's character. "My main concern was that Basanti shouldn't become annoying. I worried her bak-bak might put off the audience." "But instead, audiences loved her. I think they appreciated that she always spoke her mind and admired her spunk, especially the way she stood up to Gabbar Singh."