Jubin Nautiyal filed suit in Delhi HC

'Why not approach local court?': Delhi HC questions Jubin Nautiyal

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 19, 2026
06:00 pm
What's the story

Singer Jubin Nautiyal filed a suit in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking protection of his personality rights. This move comes amid a recent trend of celebrities approaching the Delhi HC for similar reasons. However, the court raised eyebrows over Nautiyal's decision to file the case in Delhi instead of a local high court in Uttarakhand, where he is based.

Legal debate

Court's response to lawyer's argument

The court questioned Nautiyal's lawyer about why they didn't approach a court in Uttarakhand. The counsel argued that the Delhi HC was chosen because the controlling authorities, such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Technology (DoT), are based there. The court, however, countered this argument by asking why Delhi would have jurisdiction over these matters and not Uttarakhand.

Case details

Nautiyal's claims in the case

Nautiyal told the Delhi HC that several entities have been misusing his name, voice, image, likeness, and other aspects of his persona without authorization. He claimed this violates his personality and publicity rights as well as registered trademarks, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights. An order is yet to be issued in the case.

Precedent clarification

Increasing trend of celebrity cases in Delhi HC

Since last year, several celebrities have approached the Delhi HC for protection of their personality rights, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the HC clarified on Thursday that the orders in these cases don't set a precedent for future celebrity cases, and those are interim ones.

