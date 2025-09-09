Why did Hyderabad municipality issue notice to Allu Arjun's family?

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Allu Arjun 's family over alleged illegal construction at the Allu Business Park in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad . The notice questions why the unauthorized structure shouldn't be demolished. GHMC's Circle-18 authorities served this notice on Monday, September 8, after inspecting the property.

Construction details Unauthorized extension discovered during inspection The Allu Business Park was reportedly sanctioned on a 1,226 square yard plot with permission for two cellars and ground plus four floors. However, GHMC officials discovered an unauthorized extension on the fourth floor without prior approval. This violation has prompted GHMC to seek an explanation from Arjun's family regarding the illegal construction.

Legal action Notice warns of potential demolition The notice warns that if the family fails to provide a satisfactory explanation for the unauthorized construction, the extended portion may be demolished. The Allu Business Park, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, was built two years ago by the Allu family. It houses offices of Geetha Arts, Allu Arts-related businesses, and other companies.