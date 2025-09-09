Disha Patani locked opposite Emraan Hashmi for 'Awarapan 2': Report
What's the story
Actor Disha Patani has reportedly been confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming film Awarapan 2, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and is expected to go on floors later this month or early October. The original film, directed by Mohit Suri, was a box office failure but has since gained a dedicated following for its music and tragic love story.
Casting details
Patani was 'bowled over' by script
A source told Pinkvilla that Patani was "bowled over" by the emotional arc in the script and immediately agreed to join the project. The film will be an intense love story set against a gangster backdrop, similar to its predecessor. While Hashmi will reprise his role as Shivam Pandit, details about Patani's character remain undisclosed.
Music focus
Team focusing on creating 'wholesome music album'
The source also revealed that the team behind Awarapan 2 is currently working on the film's music, aiming to create a "wholesome music album" for the sequel. The original Awarapan was known for its memorable soundtrack, and fans can expect similar musical quality in the upcoming film. The production team hopes to wrap up shooting by January 2026 and plans to release the movie in summer 2026.