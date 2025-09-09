Disha Patani will be the female lead

Disha Patani locked opposite Emraan Hashmi for 'Awarapan 2': Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:27 pm Sep 09, 202505:27 pm

Actor Disha Patani has reportedly been confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming film Awarapan 2, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and is expected to go on floors later this month or early October. The original film, directed by Mohit Suri, was a box office failure but has since gained a dedicated following for its music and tragic love story.