Why was Brad Pitt's skincare line sued? 

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is facing legal trouble after a Malibu-based skincare brand, Beau D., accused his company of trademark infringement. The lawsuit alleges that Pitt's brand name, Beau Domaine, closely resembles theirs in terms of typography, design aesthetic and online presence. The skincare line was launched in 2022 by Pitt and the Perrin wine family from France.

Legal action Details of the lawsuit Beau D. has filed a lawsuit for false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California's Business and Professions Code. The brand is seeking damages over $75,000 and wants Pitt's line to stop using the name Beau Domaine altogether. The founder of Beau D., Brandon Palas, created his brand in 2020, two years before Pitt's original skincare line was launched as Le Domaine. They later rebranded to Beau Domaine.

Misleading branding We strongly believe in originality: Palas Palas claims that Pitt's brand has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic and web presence" to his own. He told RadarOnline, "We honor innovation, creativity and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry. However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity." "Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique."

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Rebranding Proposed settlement options Pitt's luxury skincare line underwent a major rebranding and repositioning effort last year, changing its name to Beau Domaine. The brand specializes in hand and face creams, while Beau D. focuses on intimate skincare products for male genitalia. Palas had proposed several settlement options with Pitt before filing the lawsuit, including a rebrand of Beau Domaine or financial aid to help Beau D. change its name.

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