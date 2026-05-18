What's the controversy surrounding IU-Byeon Woo-seok's 'Perfect Crown'?

The K-drama Perfect Crown has been embroiled in a major controversy over its depiction of royal symbols and Korea's sovereignty. The backlash was triggered by Episode 11's coronation scene, which viewers felt implied Korea was a vassal state to China. Following this, lead actors IU and Byeon Woo-seok have issued emotional apologies on social media. The production team also apologized for the historical inaccuracies.

Controversy details What sparked the historical inaccuracy debate? The controversy began after officials shouted "cheonse" during Grand Prince Ian's (Byeon) coronation instead of "manse." Historically, Cheonse was used by vassal states while manse symbolized sovereignty. Viewers also questioned the ceremonial crown worn by Ian, claiming it resembled one worn by Chinese subjects rather than independent rulers. The production team acknowledged the backlash and said they took criticism regarding national sovereignty seriously.

Actor statements Handwritten apologies from both actors In her statement, IU admitted that they had not paid enough attention to the historical context during preparation. She said, "I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them." Byeon also shared a handwritten apology, admitting that he did not think enough about the historical meaning and audience interpretation during filming.

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