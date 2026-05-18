What's the controversy surrounding IU-Byeon Woo-seok's 'Perfect Crown'?
What's the story
The K-drama Perfect Crown has been embroiled in a major controversy over its depiction of royal symbols and Korea's sovereignty. The backlash was triggered by Episode 11's coronation scene, which viewers felt implied Korea was a vassal state to China. Following this, lead actors IU and Byeon Woo-seok have issued emotional apologies on social media. The production team also apologized for the historical inaccuracies.
Controversy details
What sparked the historical inaccuracy debate?
The controversy began after officials shouted "cheonse" during Grand Prince Ian's (Byeon) coronation instead of "manse." Historically, Cheonse was used by vassal states while manse symbolized sovereignty. Viewers also questioned the ceremonial crown worn by Ian, claiming it resembled one worn by Chinese subjects rather than independent rulers. The production team acknowledged the backlash and said they took criticism regarding national sovereignty seriously.
Actor statements
Handwritten apologies from both actors
In her statement, IU admitted that they had not paid enough attention to the historical context during preparation. She said, "I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them." Byeon also shared a handwritten apology, admitting that he did not think enough about the historical meaning and audience interpretation during filming.
Show's success
'Perfect Crown's stellar performance amid controversy
Despite the ongoing controversy, Perfect Crown has continued to perform well both in South Korea and overseas. The finale episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 13.8%, making it the highest-rated show on May 16, per Nielsen Korea. It's also reportedly crossed 43 million viewing hours worldwide across Disney+ and Hulu platforms, with a steady increase in viewership throughout its run.