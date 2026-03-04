Why Middle East unrest isn't affecting 'Dhurandhar' like 'Toxic'

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has forced the makers of Yash 's Toxic to postpone its release. The Kannada superstar and his films enjoy a huge craze in the region. However, Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is unaffected and will stick to its original March 19 release. One reason for this is that the first part of Dhurandhar was not released in the Middle East due to its themes, so it wasn't a major market for the film anyway.

Market analysis 'There was a loss of revenue...but it was compensated by...' Trade expert Taran Adarsh told Variety India, "I feel Dhurandhar, the first part, did not release in the Middle East." "So, of course, there was a loss of revenue; I am not denying that. But it was compensated by the other territories because it did fantastic business." "Ditto for part two, we don't know...whether they will apply for the local censorship or not...But having said that, even if it doesn't release, (it won't get that affected)."

Film's release strategy 'Pretty reasonable to anticipate that even second part...wouldn't be permitted...' Akkshay Rathie, director of Aashirwad Theatres Pvt Ltd, said the Middle East wasn't a significant market for Dhurandhar 2. He stated, "It's pretty reasonable to anticipate that even the second part...would not be permitted to release in the Middle Eastern markets like the first one." "And with the ongoing conflict...the fact that the Middle East will not probably be comfortable coming out of the cinemas is a situation that would have affected only Toxic and barely Dhurandhar 2."

