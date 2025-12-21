Why Neytiri and Varang's showdown in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wasn't planned

How the scene made it into the movie

Even though this battle wasn't budgeted or planned at first, Cameron felt it was important for both story and visuals as Varang's character took shape.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli highlighted how Neytiri's pain really stood out against Varang's arrival, making their eventual meeting highly anticipated.

Cameron pushed to keep it, convinced the moment belonged in the film—and you can catch all of this now in theaters across India in multiple languages.