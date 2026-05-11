Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik': Why director was unhappy with final cut

Filmmaker Pulkit, whose last theatrical release was Maalik , recently opened up about the pressures of releasing films in theaters. In an interview with Variety India, he admitted to feeling overwhelmed while working on Maalik. "There is a lot of pressure on filmmakers in the theatrical world," he said. "For Maalik, I wasn't happy with the final film because I didn't do a good job under pressure." "So, I don't want that pressure."

Film details What was 'Maalik' about? Maalik, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, was released in July 2025. The film follows Deepak, a farmer's son who becomes a gangster in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) during the 1980s. It explores his journey from being an ordinary man to becoming a feared figure driven by ambition and personal loss.

New project Pulkit on his upcoming film, 'Kartavya' Pulkit is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Kartavya, which will premiere on Netflix on May 15. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and marks a return to the heartland for the actor. Pulkit said he was eager to take Khan back to this setting, as "no filmmaker had explored him" in this space since Omkara. "I was very eager to take him back to the village, and luckily, he came on board."

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