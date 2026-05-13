Why was 'Pasoori' star, legendary dancer Sheema Kermani detained?

Sheema Kermani, a renowned Pakistani classical dancer and women's rights activist, was briefly detained by the Sindh Police recently. The incident occurred outside the Karachi Press Club as she and other Aurat March organizers were applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their annual protest against gender-based violence. Videos of her alleged manhandling by police have sparked global outrage over artistic freedom and civil liberties in Pakistan. Learn more about her.

Early life Early life and family background Born on January 16, 1951, in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Kermani is a celebrated classical dancer and theater artist. Her father was in the Pakistan Army and later became chairman of the Karachi Electric Supply Corporation. She has roots in Lucknow and Kerman (Iran) from her father's side, while her mother is from Hyderabad. Despite conservative opposition to classical dance forms, she is credited with keeping Bharatanatyam alive in Pakistan.

Social impact Career in dance, theater, and activism Kermani has spent over four decades working for women's empowerment, minority rights, and social justice through theater and dance. Her organization, Tehrik-e-Niswan (The Women's Movement), has been a pioneer in these efforts. She gained global recognition in 2022 after appearing in the Coke Studio hit Pasoori. Her Bharatanatyam performance in the music video became a viral symbol of cultural pride and resilience.

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