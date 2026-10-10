Wildcards Jaiswal, Bopanna, Malik join 'Rise and Fall Season 2'

Reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 just got a twist: three wildcard contestants are joining the game.

Rishabh Jaiswal (actor and content creator), Jashwanth Bopanna (reality TV star), and Sonam Malik (actress) are stepping in to compete for the penthouse keys.

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show is about battling for luxury spots while trying not to get stuck in the basement.