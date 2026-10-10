Wildcards Jaiswal, Bopanna, Malik join 'Rise and Fall Season 2'
Entertainment
Reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 just got a twist: three wildcard contestants are joining the game.
Rishabh Jaiswal (actor and content creator), Jashwanth Bopanna (reality TV star), and Sonam Malik (actress) are stepping in to compete for the penthouse keys.
Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show is about battling for luxury spots while trying not to get stuck in the basement.
'Rise and Fall' wildcards challenge originals
With these wildcards entering, expect fresh drama and shifting alliances as they challenge the original cast, which includes names like Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker.
The show streams free on Prime Video every day at noon, serving up strategy, surprises, and lots of competition between rulers living large upstairs and workers hustling below.