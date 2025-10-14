Will Anupam Kher return for 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel?

What we know about the sequel

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) followed Jess, a British Indian girl breaking family expectations to chase her football dreams.

Now, Chadha has confirmed a sequel is coming in 2027—timed with both the film's 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women's World Cup.

She's excited to revisit old characters and hopes to bring back familiar faces like Kher, but says it all depends on how the script shapes up.

Her recent Instagram tease—"@anupampkher great acting tips! #bollywood to #british cinema. Will he be coming back as Mr Bhambra? Watch this space"—has fans buzzing about who'll return.