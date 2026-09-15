Will Poulter to be honored at Heartland Film Festival

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that showcases independent films.

This year's edition will feature 24 world and US premieres, 36 regional premieres, 24 Spotlight Screenings, and eight Indiana Spotlight films.

The lineup includes major narrative, documentary, and animated feature contenders like A Talent for Murder, All of a Sudden, Bedford Park, Bitter Christmas, Clarissa, Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff, Elsinore, Gentle Monster, I Play Rocky, In Waves, and Iron Boy.