Will Poulter to be honored at Heartland Film Festival
What's the story
Actor Will Poulter will be honored at the 35th annual Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis. The festival, which runs from October 8-18, will feature more than 100 independent films. Poulter will attend a special presentation of his recent drama Union County on October 17. The film also stars Noah Centineo. The plot revolves around brothers Cody and Jack Parsons navigating a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program amid an opioid epidemic.
Festival highlights
See the lineup of movies
Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that showcases independent films.
This year's edition will feature 24 world and US premieres, 36 regional premieres, 24 Spotlight Screenings, and eight Indiana Spotlight films.
The lineup includes major narrative, documentary, and animated feature contenders like A Talent for Murder, All of a Sudden, Bedford Park, Bitter Christmas, Clarissa, Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff, Elsinore, Gentle Monster, I Play Rocky, In Waves, and Iron Boy.
Festival mission
'Bold storytelling, unforgettable artistry, and...'
Greg Sorvig, the artistic director of Heartland Film Festival, expressed excitement about this year's lineup.
He said in a statement, "As we celebrate the 35th Heartland Film Festival, I'm incredibly excited to share a lineup that reflects everything Heartland Film stands for: bold storytelling, unforgettable artistry, and films that do more than entertain."
It was founded in 1991 to curate and promote thoughtful films from diverse perspectives.