Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, termination by tour violinist

Hollywood actor Will Smith is facing a lawsuit filed by tour violinist Brian King Joseph. The allegations include wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County recently. Joseph claims that he was being "primed" and "groomed" for sexual acts in the future and felt threatened by these actions.

Details Joseph's allegations of 'predatory behavior' The lawsuit alleges that Smith engaged in "predatory behavior" and "deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation" during his Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour last year. The complaint alleges that Smith hired Joseph in November 2024 to perform at a San Diego show, later inviting him to join his 2025 tour and play on his upcoming album.

Allegations Smith's alleged inappropriate comments and hotel incident Smith allegedly made inappropriate comments to Joseph, saying things like "You and I have such a special connection that I don't have with anyone else." The lawsuit also details an incident where someone unlawfully entered Joseph's hotel room during the tour, leaving behind wipes, a beer bottle, and a bottle of HIV medication with another person's name on it. They also left a note, which read, "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F."