'Filmmakers must stay out of politics': Wim Wenders at Berlinale

The Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, began on Thursday as the competition jury, led by renowned filmmaker Wim Wenders, faced questions about the current state of the world, including the situation in Gaza. When asked if films could bring about political change, Wenders said that while "movies can change the world," they do so "not in a political way."

Impact of films 'Discrepancy between people, governments' Wenders added, "No movie has really changed any politician's idea. But we can change the idea people have of how they should live." "There's a big discrepancy on this planet between people who want to live their lives and governments who have other ideas. So I think films enter that discrepancy."

Jury's stance 'If we make movies that are dedicatedly political...' The jury, which also includes American director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Japanese filmmaker Hikari, was asked about the German government's support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Producer Ewa Puszczynska responded by saying that they cannot be held responsible for viewers' decisions on supporting either side. Wenders added that as filmmakers, "We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics."

Technical issues Livestream glitch during press conference "But we are the counterweight of politics, we are the opposite of politics. We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians," added Wenders. The press conference livestream faced technical glitches during this question, leading some to wonder if the feed was intentionally cut. However, Berlinale later issued an apology for the technical problems. They assured that a full recording would be available on their website and YouTube soon.

