'Filmmakers must stay out of politics': Wim Wenders at Berlinale
What's the story
The Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, began on Thursday as the competition jury, led by renowned filmmaker Wim Wenders, faced questions about the current state of the world, including the situation in Gaza. When asked if films could bring about political change, Wenders said that while "movies can change the world," they do so "not in a political way."
Impact of films
'Discrepancy between people, governments'
Wenders added, "No movie has really changed any politician's idea. But we can change the idea people have of how they should live." "There's a big discrepancy on this planet between people who want to live their lives and governments who have other ideas. So I think films enter that discrepancy."
Jury's stance
'If we make movies that are dedicatedly political...'
The jury, which also includes American director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Japanese filmmaker Hikari, was asked about the German government's support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Producer Ewa Puszczynska responded by saying that they cannot be held responsible for viewers' decisions on supporting either side. Wenders added that as filmmakers, "We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics."
Technical issues
Livestream glitch during press conference
"But we are the counterweight of politics, we are the opposite of politics. We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians," added Wenders. The press conference livestream faced technical glitches during this question, leading some to wonder if the feed was intentionally cut. However, Berlinale later issued an apology for the technical problems. They assured that a full recording would be available on their website and YouTube soon.
Festival's uniqueness
Wenders on what makes Berlinale different from other festivals
Wenders, who received an honorary Golden Bear at Berlinale in 2015, also spoke about what makes the festival different from others. He said, "You can be sure you'll see more facets of the world than in any other festival. That's their great strength, you know?" The 76th edition of Berlinale will run until February 22 and will open with the premiere of Shahrbanoo Sadat's No Good Men on Thursday.