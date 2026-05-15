Windsor and Markle to adapt 'No Way Out' for Netflix
Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are turning the war memoir No Way Out into a Netflix film.
The story follows a group of British soldiers trapped by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2006, a chapter that hits close to home for Harry, given his own military service.
The project is being produced through their Archewell Productions.
Charman writing script, Ryerson at Archewell
Oscar-nominated writer Matt Charman (of Bridge of Spies fame) is leading the script, with Tracy Ryerson overseeing things at Archewell.
Casting and release dates aren't out yet since it's still early days, but with its intense real-life story and Harry's connection, this could be one of their most ambitious projects for Netflix so far.