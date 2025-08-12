'With Love, Meghan' S2 trailer: Prince Harry doesn't like lobster Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

The trailer for "With Love, Meghan" Season 2 just dropped (August 12, 2025), and it's got a cute moment: Meghan Markle shares that Prince Harry really doesn't like lobster.

Chef Jose Andres laughs and teases her, "And you married him anyway?"

The show hits Netflix August 26.