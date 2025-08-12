Next Article
'With Love, Meghan' S2 trailer: Prince Harry doesn't like lobster
The trailer for "With Love, Meghan" Season 2 just dropped (August 12, 2025), and it's got a cute moment: Meghan Markle shares that Prince Harry really doesn't like lobster.
Chef Jose Andres laughs and teases her, "And you married him anyway?"
The show hits Netflix August 26.
More food, more fun with these guests
This season brings a packed guest list—Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty (with Radhi Devlukia), plus friends Heather Dorak and Jamie Kern Lima.
There's also a special appearance by Daniel Martin, Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist.
Expect more food adventures and real talk when the episodes drop.