Marvel's 'Wonder Man' renewed for Season 2
What's the story
Marvel's Wonder Man, which premiered in January 2026, has been renewed for a second season. The show features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Hollywood actor Simon Williams who acquires ionic powers and teams up with Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). The first season was praised for its unique take on superhero life, blending Hollywood satire with action and buddy comedy elements.
Renewal details
Cast and crew return for Season 2
Now, Marvel has confirmed the renewal of Wonder Man for a second season. This makes it only the third live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to get a second season after Loki and Daredevil: Born Again. Abdul-Mateen II will reprise his role as Simon Williams while Kingsley returns as Trevor Slattery. The duo's chemistry was one of the highlights of Season 1.
Production details
Plot developments teased by creators
The creative team behind Wonder Man is also returning for the second season. Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest will be executive producers, with Cretton directing and Guest serving as showrunner. In a January 29 interview with GeekTyrant, Guest hinted at potential plot developments for Season 2. He teased a storyline involving Josh Gad's character ending up inside Door Man, vowing to get Gad out of Door Man if they got a second season.
Production hurdles
Production challenges and plot focus
Wonder Man faced several production challenges, including a halt in filming due to strikes. Despite these setbacks, the show managed to secure a January 27, 2026, release date. The series delves deeper into Simon's battles with ionic energy and his connections to the MCU. It is expected that Season 2 will continue this trend while also delivering more comedy and heart from this unlikely duo of heroes.