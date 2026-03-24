Marvel's 'Wonder Man' renewed for Season 2

Marvel 's Wonder Man, which premiered in January 2026, has been renewed for a second season. The show features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Hollywood actor Simon Williams who acquires ionic powers and teams up with Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). The first season was praised for its unique take on superhero life, blending Hollywood satire with action and buddy comedy elements.

Renewal details Cast and crew return for Season 2 Now, Marvel has confirmed the renewal of Wonder Man for a second season. This makes it only the third live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to get a second season after Loki and Daredevil: Born Again. Abdul-Mateen II will reprise his role as Simon Williams while Kingsley returns as Trevor Slattery. The duo's chemistry was one of the highlights of Season 1.

Production details Plot developments teased by creators The creative team behind Wonder Man is also returning for the second season. Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest will be executive producers, with Cretton directing and Guest serving as showrunner. In a January 29 interview with GeekTyrant, Guest hinted at potential plot developments for Season 2. He teased a storyline involving Josh Gad's character ending up inside Door Man, vowing to get Gad out of Door Man if they got a second season.

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