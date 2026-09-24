Yadav says 'Panchayat' film possible but would be difficult

With Mirzapur: The Movie making waves, fans are now wondering if Prime Video's Panchayat could also hit the big screen.

Raghubir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhanji, says he's open to a film version, but points out it wouldn't be easy:

Panchayat's charm lies in its detailed characters and layered stories, which might be tough to squeeze into a movie.