Yadav says 'Panchayat' film possible but would be difficult
With Mirzapur: The Movie making waves, fans are now wondering if Prime Video's Panchayat could also hit the big screen.
Raghubir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhanji, says he's open to a film version, but points out it wouldn't be easy:
Panchayat's charm lies in its detailed characters and layered stories, which might be tough to squeeze into a movie.
Yadav praises 'Panchayat' characters and storytelling
Yadav feels that characters like Banrakas, Manju Devi, and Sachiv Ji are what make the show special.
He shares that the soul of the show is in its storytelling, adding that capturing those rural vibes and nuanced narratives in just three or four hours would be challenging.
For now, Panchayat keeps winning hearts with four seasons out and another on the way; the movie call is up to the creators.