Yash and Pandit buy Alibag beachfront land in village Kamath
Entertainment
Kannada cinema's star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit just picked up a stunning beachfront property in Alibag, Maharashtra.
Their new spot, registered on May 18, 2026, includes two connected land parcels in Village Kamath, right by the sea.
Property includes residential building, beach access
The land covers about 1.3 acres and comes with a residential building already on it. They shelled out over ₹1.44 crore in stamp duty and fees for the deal.
With direct beach access and a location near the celeb-favorite Kihim beach, it's easy to see why Alibag is such a hot pick for high-end getaways.